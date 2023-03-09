‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say human remains were discovered during some construction on Vine Street.

The coroner tells us it’s considered an ‘archeological discovery’ and actually not that uncommon.

Last month, crews closed Vine Street from Second to Fifth Streets to do waterline and storm sewer replacement work.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Officials say work has stopped 100 feet from the discovery site. The rest of the project continues.

They have hired an archeologist who will submit a excavation plan to DNR.

The area is near the old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.

Records show the area around Fourth and Vine Streets is registered as a cemetery.

Historians say it’s likely people are still buried there.

