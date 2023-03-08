Work underway at Vanderburgh County church damaged in storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s only been a few days since the roof came off St. Joseph Catholic Church, but crews are already hard at work preparing the building in case of rain or snow.

It’s been a big week for St. Joseph Catholic Church.

“Not exactly the way we thought we’d be celebrating this week, but it has an excitement all of its own,” said St. Joseph Catholic Church Pastor Gene Schroeder.

The wind from Friday’s storms tore the roof off the church, but work is already underway to fix it. Father Gene Schroeder says the plaster ceiling inside is in good shape now, but any further moisture could damage it. He says the current work is to keep that from happening.

He says it’s been chaotic since Friday’s storms.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime kind of things, and so I imagine we’re still kind of like, ‘what’s happening?’ and then trying to get everything straightened,” said Schroeder. “I imagine there will be a time where you take a break and say, ‘wow, what was all that?’”

He says the church has received a lot of support since the storms. He says many of those working on the building are either current parishioners or went to the catholic school. He says other catholic churches have reached out to him along with churches of other denominations.

He says he’s also heard from students at local catholic schools, who say they’re praying for him and the church.

“I think the ones that get the prize are the kids from West Side Catholic because they brought the kids cookies, so they go to the top of the list I believe,” said Schroeder.

Despite all the damage, Father Schroeder says he’s aware of just how much worse it could have been.

“Buildings can be repaired, the structure’s sound, it’s just a matter of coming in and doing what we gotta do,” said Schroeder. “We’re fortunate. We’re so blessed.”

Father Schroeder says there’s no exact timeline on when the roof will be fully back to normal, and he says it could be several months until then.

