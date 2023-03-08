Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

3/8 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A Madisonville man accused of murder is set to be in court.

The first trial for Dennis Stone Jr. back in January was declared a mistrial.

In Evansville, twi people accused of killing a firefighter are set to make separate court appearances.

Police say Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. shot and killed Robert Doerr back in 2019.

Parents in Evansville are voicing their concern after changes were announced for Harwood prep school.

Officials with EVSC say these changes were needed for everyone.

Friday After 5 is making a return to the Owensboro riverfront this year.

On Sunrise Wednesday morning, we have a live interview with the organizers and what you can expect.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 7 tornadoes confirmed
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Owensboro High School.
OPS to install weapons detectors in high schools and middle schools
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

3/8 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
3/8 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Structure fire in Posey Co.
Dispatch: Structure fire in Posey Co.