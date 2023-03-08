Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A Madisonville man accused of murder is set to be in court.

The first trial for Dennis Stone Jr. back in January was declared a mistrial.

In Evansville, twi people accused of killing a firefighter are set to make separate court appearances.

Police say Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. shot and killed Robert Doerr back in 2019.

Parents in Evansville are voicing their concern after changes were announced for Harwood prep school.

Officials with EVSC say these changes were needed for everyone.

Friday After 5 is making a return to the Owensboro riverfront this year.

On Sunrise Wednesday morning, we have a live interview with the organizers and what you can expect.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.