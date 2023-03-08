Polar Plunge
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over high CO2 levels from Friday’s rain

By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are meeting about the reports out of Warrick County of people struggling to breathe during Friday’s storms as they took cover in their basements.

The meeting is taking place at Zoar United Church of Christ in Elberfeld.

Fire officials say they initially thought it was caused by carbon monoxide, but the homeowners said before they started not feeling well, they struggled to light furnaces and stoves.

We know fire crews tested the air and found low oxygen and high levels of carbon dioxide.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

