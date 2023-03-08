Vanderburgh Commissioners awaiting mayor’s response on future commissioner positions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners says they’re still waiting on a response from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to discuss the future of the Building Commissioner position.

At the end of February, former Commissioner Jerry Grannan submitted his letter of resignation. At least two other Commissioner employees have since exited.

After Grannan’s exit, Commissioners sent a letter to Mayor Winnecke, asking him to delay any action on a replacement until they could all meet together.

During Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners report they haven’t received a response from the Mayor.

At this time, the Building Commissioner position remains unfilled.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.