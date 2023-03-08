Suspect named in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they closed the decades-long murder investigation of a 16-year-old Northern Kentucky teen.

According to Major Phillip Ridgell, state detectives worked for 46 years to find the suspect responsible for Carol Sue Klaber’s murder. Ridgell also said that after ruling out two suspects forensically, the murderer was finally identified through DNA analysis.

“We can also announce today that the killer’s name is Thomas Dunaway originally of Park Hills, Kentucky,” said Major Ridgell. “At the time of the murder he was 19 years old, and over the years, established quite a lengthy and violent criminal history. The Klaber family has been updated with these findings. Det. [Coy] Cox and Det. [Tim] Adams met with them this week, and they do have closure in this case.”

Officials said that Dunaway died in 1990 at 33.

The Fort Wright teen was looking forward to her senior year at Dixie Heights High School when she vanished the night of June 4, 1976, her parents wrote on the website Parents of Murdered Children.

“As far as we know, Carol was kidnapped on Friday night June 4, 1976. She was going to eat supper with friends. It was not her habit to not let us know where or what she was doing,” her page on the website reads.

“The next night on the news, we heard that the body of a young girl was found in a ditch in Boone County. We called the Kentucky State Police. It was our daughter. She had been strangled with a heavy chain necklace she wore. She was raped and mortally wounded seven times in her head with an object similar to a jack handle.”

In 2017, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office established its Cold Case Unit and adopted Klaber’s case from Kentucky State Police Detective Jerry Keith, who worked the investigation for nearly a decade before it went cold.

Det. Cox said that in September 2022, the sheriff’s office worked with the Kentucky State Police to get approval to move their evidence to a forensics genealogy lab for advanced DNA testing to establish an identity for the male suspect or a relative.

He also said that once the profile was built, the lab used “forensic genetic genealogy” to produce investigative leads and that in a follow-up investigation, Boone County detectives were able to identify the suspect.

Cox also said that Dunaway lived approximately 1/2 mile from Devou Park where Klaber used to ride her bike.

According to Boone County’s Cold Case Unit, Dunaway’s DNA will be entered into the FBI’s national DNA database for comparison against other unknown profiles.

The Commonwealth Attorney for Boone and Gallatin County denied the Boone County Sheriff’s Office’s request for a posthumous indictment against Dunaway, according to a letter sent to their office on March 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.