Pretrial conference set for Madisonville man accused of murder

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man accused of murder is scheduled to have a pretrial conference.

A mistrial was declared back in January for 34-year-old Dennis Stone Jr.

The commonwealth attorney said that was because of a “procedural error.”

Stone is accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend Nicole Merrell and her son back in 2020.

The child survived.

[Previous Story: Mistrial declared before a jury is seated in Hopkins Co. murder case]

Officials say Stone has been in jail since the first trial a few months ago.

We will update this story as the conference develops.

