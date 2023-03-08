Pretrial conference set for Madisonville man accused of murder

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man accused of murder is scheduled to have a pretrial conference.

A mistrial was declared back in January for 34-year-old Dennis Stone Jr.

The commonwealth attorney said that was because of a “procedural error.”

Stone is accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend Nicole Merrell and her son back in 2020.

The child survived.

Officials say Stone has been in jail since the first trial a few months ago.

