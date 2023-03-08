Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over high CO2 levels from Friday's rain
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over high CO2 levels from Friday’s rain
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
It's only been a few days since St. Joseph Catholic Church lost its roof in Friday's storms,...
Work underway at Vanderburgh County church damaged in storms
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
INDOT officials hold meeting on Lloyd Expressway project
INDOT officials hold meeting on Lloyd Expressway project