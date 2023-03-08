Polar Plunge
Organizers planning 27th season as Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers are gearing up as ‘Friday After 5′ returns to the Owensboro riverfront.

Officials announced the big line up for the 27th season, and say opening day is set for Friday, May 19.

On Wednesday morning, our Sunrise team caught up with organizers about what people can expect this year.

You can watch that full interview below:

Organizers planning 27th season as Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro - Interview

