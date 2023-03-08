OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Organizers are gearing up as ‘Friday After 5′ returns to the Owensboro riverfront.

Officials announced the big line up for the 27th season, and say opening day is set for Friday, May 19.

On Wednesday morning, our Sunrise team caught up with organizers about what people can expect this year.

Organizers planning 27th season as Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro - Interview

