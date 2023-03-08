Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.

Jesse and Joey McCartney
Jesse and Joey McCartney(Kokomo Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a 2013 murder in Kokomo, Indiana, that led to the arrest of a man in Graham, Kentucky, last week.

Police say it was Joey McCartney, and Jesse McCartney was arrested a short time later in Kokomo.

Both are charged with murder and burglary in the shooting death of 21-year-old Destiny Pittman.

[Previous: Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder]

WTHR reports court documents show there were no significant leads in the case for a decade.

Then, in December 2022, a woman called in and told investigators she couldn’t keep it to herself anymore.

She told investigators that she and Jesse drove to Pittman’s home the day of the killing. She said Joey ran up to the house and joined Jesse as they went inside.

The woman claims she heard a loud bang, and then Jesse and Joey ran out of the house.

She says Jesse was carrying a bag of marijuana and a handful of money.

She said he sold his Jeep and gun six months later.

The woman told investigators she waited all these years to tell what happened because she “was scared and still is.”

Jesse is scheduled to have an initial hearing March 9. Joey’s initial hearing is set for March 10.

Destiny Pittman
Destiny Pittman(Kokomo Police via WTHR)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 8 tornadoes confirmed
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Owensboro High School.
OPS to install weapons detectors in high schools and middle schools

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Gibson Co. High Schools
Gibson Co. students register to vote for the first time
HNI Corporation announces agreement to acquire Kimball International
HNI Corporation announces agreement to acquire Kimball International