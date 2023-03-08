New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a 2013 murder in Kokomo, Indiana, that led to the arrest of a man in Graham, Kentucky, last week.

Police say it was Joey McCartney, and Jesse McCartney was arrested a short time later in Kokomo.

Both are charged with murder and burglary in the shooting death of 21-year-old Destiny Pittman.

WTHR reports court documents show there were no significant leads in the case for a decade.

Then, in December 2022, a woman called in and told investigators she couldn’t keep it to herself anymore.

She told investigators that she and Jesse drove to Pittman’s home the day of the killing. She said Joey ran up to the house and joined Jesse as they went inside.

The woman claims she heard a loud bang, and then Jesse and Joey ran out of the house.

She says Jesse was carrying a bag of marijuana and a handful of money.

She said he sold his Jeep and gun six months later.

The woman told investigators she waited all these years to tell what happened because she “was scared and still is.”

Jesse is scheduled to have an initial hearing March 9. Joey’s initial hearing is set for March 10.

Destiny Pittman (Kokomo Police via WTHR)

