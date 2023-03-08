Man, woman charged in death of Evansville firefighter to appear in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man charged in the death of an Evansville firefighter is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

According to court records, Larry Richmond Sr. will have a review hearing in the death of Robert Doerr.

Richmond had previously been in federal prison for federal gun charges, but is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

[Previous Story: Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance]

The other person charged with murder, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, is scheduled to have an attorney conference Wednesday.

Her murder trial in the death of her husband is still scheduled to be in May.

We will update you on both of these cases as they develop.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.