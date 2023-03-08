Gov. Beshear presents money for infrastructure and more in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is in the Tri-State Wednesday.

In Union County, Gov. Beshear was joined by Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell, Sturgis Mayor Kent Sayle, Uniontown Mayor LaDonna Tapp, Waverly Mayor Cris Payne, and Director of Tourism Paul Monsour.

The Governor presented funding to improve infrastructure, promote tourism, support local nonprofit organizations, and renovate the local area vocational education center.

He’s scheduled to be in Henderson County at 4:45 p.m. to present similar funding.

He’ll be joined by Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, Corydon Mayor Ronda Smith, Henderson Mayor Brad Staton, Executive Director of Henderson County Tourist Commission Abby Dixon, and Henderson County Water District Superintendent Pete Conrad.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Beshear said up to $34 million in state funds are one step closer to being distributed to develop land and buildings in Kentucky communities to support new, good-paying jobs and economic growth across the Commonwealth.

He says there are 54 site and building development projects moving forward in the initial round of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI).

The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development (CED) is now reviewing each project for a recommendation of approval by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFI) in the coming months.

The projects will be announced once they are approved by KEDFI.

