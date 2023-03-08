Jury finds Evansville man guilty in connection to hotel standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has found a man guilty in connection to a 2022 standoff that occurred at Quality Inn & Suites in Evansville, officials say.

[PREVIOUS: VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn]

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Thomas Jr. was found guilty after authorities say he shot at Vanderburgh County deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper in April 2022.

Officials say the standoff lasted for hours before Thomas finally surrendered to law enforcement.

The jury found him guilty of three counts of attempted aggravated battery as a lesser included offense of attempted murder (Level 3 felony), one count of criminal confinement (Level 3 felony), one count of possession of methamphetamine (Level 3 felony), one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony), one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony) and one count of criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony).

The Prosecutor’s Office says that Thomas also admitted to a felony firearm enhancement charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.