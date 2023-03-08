Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jury finds Evansville man guilty in connection to hotel standoff

Richard Thomas Jr.
Richard Thomas Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has found a man guilty in connection to a 2022 standoff that occurred at Quality Inn & Suites in Evansville, officials say.

[PREVIOUS: VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn]

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Thomas Jr. was found guilty after authorities say he shot at Vanderburgh County deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper in April 2022.

Officials say the standoff lasted for hours before Thomas finally surrendered to law enforcement.

The jury found him guilty of three counts of attempted aggravated battery as a lesser included offense of attempted murder (Level 3 felony), one count of criminal confinement (Level 3 felony), one count of possession of methamphetamine (Level 3 felony), one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony), one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony) and one count of criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony).

The Prosecutor’s Office says that Thomas also admitted to a felony firearm enhancement charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 8 tornadoes confirmed
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Owensboro High School.
OPS to install weapons detectors in high schools and middle schools

Latest News

Henderson woman arrested for child abuse
Henderson woman arrested for child abuse
HNI Corporation announces agreement to acquire Kimball International
HNI Corporation announces agreement to acquire Kimball International
A fight is underway to decide what to do with a space inside Wesselman Park.
Evansville city ordinance could keep pickleball from coming to Wesselman Park
Gov. Beshear presents money in Union Co.
Gov. Beshear presents $16 million in Henderson and Union Counties