INDOT officials hold meeting on Lloyd Expressway project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People living on Evansville’s east side will have the chance to comment on proposed changes on the Lloyd-4-U project.

INDOT officials will be updating on the planned work on four intersections on the Lloyd Expressway.

They include Vann Avenue, Stockwell and Burkhardt Road and Cross Pointe Boulevard.

The meeting goes until 7:30 p.m. at the Crescent Room at Milestones on South Cullen Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

