Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hopkins Co. Schools unveils new school name, mascot, and school colors

Hopkins Co. Schools unveils new school name, mascot, and school colors
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has unveiled the name, school colors, and mascot of the new preschool through 8th grade school that will be at the site of the current Southside Elementary.

The new school will be called South Hopkins School.

The school’s mascot will be the cats, and their colors will be royal blue, black, and silver.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

Vanderburgh Commissioners waiting for Mayor Winnecke response for future commissioner positions
Vanderburgh Commissioners awaiting mayor’s response on future commissioner positions
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over high CO2 levels from Friday's rain
Warrick Co. officials hold meeting over high CO2 levels from Friday’s rain
It's only been a few days since St. Joseph Catholic Church lost its roof in Friday's storms,...
Work underway at Vanderburgh County church damaged in storms
INDOT officials hold meeting on Lloyd Expressway project
INDOT officials hold meeting on Lloyd Expressway project