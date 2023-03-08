Hopkins Co. Schools unveils new school name, mascot, and school colors

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has unveiled the name, school colors, and mascot of the new preschool through 8th grade school that will be at the site of the current Southside Elementary.

The new school will be called South Hopkins School.

The school’s mascot will be the cats, and their colors will be royal blue, black, and silver.

