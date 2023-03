HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is charged in connection to an injury to a 2-year-old child.

According to the Henderson Police Department, 22-year-old Lyberti Steinmetz was arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree criminal abuse.

Police say the charge stems from the child’s injury.

Steinmetz is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

