Harwood Career Preparatory High School to close at the end of school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harwood Career Preparatory High School on First Avenue is set to close at the end of this school year officials say.

Many parents with students attending the high school say they are unhappy with this decision.

”I think closing Harwood is about the biggest mistake they can make,” said parent of a Harwood Career Preparatory High School junior, Robert Degrat.

Degart says although his son only attended Harwood for 3 weeks and is already seeing improvements.

“He’s got A’s and B’s versus D’s and F’s in a regular school so,” said Degrat. “Talking about a kid that hated school and now here he is wanting to go.”

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg, says Harwood is intended to help students faced with attendance issues and other challenges to get up to speed on missed assignments with the help of staff members.

Woebkenberg says EVSC studies the data of schools in the system often and Harwood’s data didn’t meet their expectations.

“We weren’t seeing the type of returns on that that we wanted to see we feel like we can meet their needs much much better by taking the program and transitioning it,” said Woebkenberg.

Woebkenberg says each of the five EVSC high schools will have a Harwood Center, which will allow students to return to their home school. He says the school system is looking forward to helping Harwood students in bigger ways like increasing high school course accessibility in the 2023-2024 school year.

Woebkenberg says Harwood students will get the chance to be with their friends in their traditional school environments while still having access to their extra curriculum activities.

Degrat says the impact the school is currently having should be kept in mind before final decision is made to close the school for good.

“Some of these kids they can’t make it in regular school,” said Robert. “Regardless of the issue whether it be depression or what it is they’re they just can’t make it in regular schools that’s what this school is for and what are those kids going to do now "

A “Save Harwood High” petition was created by a student to bring awareness to their school closing.

Click here to access the “Save Harwood High” petition.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.