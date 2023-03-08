Polar Plunge
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker

Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Vanderburgh County be flow at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Deputy Asson Hacker.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty during a training exercise.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Vanderburgh County from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Vanderburgh County to lower their flags to half-staff.

[Funeral plans set for Deputy Hacker]

The Board of Commissioners of Vanderburgh County say they are deeply saddened by the passing of Hacker and ask everyone to recognize the sacrifice he made.

