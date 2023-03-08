Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call for extrication just after 6 p.m.

Fire officials say that the girl had climbed up there by herself.

Rescue teams used a rope system to safely get her down.

Family and friends gathered awaiting her rescue.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot which was pretty impressive,” says Scott Township Fire & EMS Lt. Ryan Bosecker. “She I Guess was able to call for help which is when we were sent out here. She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down.”

Fire officials say that she’s being taken to the hospital as a precaution but that she was alert the whole time.

