Gibson Co. students register to vote for the first time

Gibson Co. High Schools
Gibson Co. High Schools(Gibson County Clerk's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some high school students in Gibson County are getting ready to vote for the first time.

Election officials made visits to the county’s high schools to register students who will be 18 by November 7.

They say 29.6% of enrolled seniors at Wood Memorial registered during their visit.

Officials say they were impressed by the number of Trojans who were already registered.

They say 84 more Titans from Gibson Southern and 27 more Tigers from Princeton Community High School are now registered to vote.

Click here if you would like to register too.

