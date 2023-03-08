Evansville city ordinance could keep pickleball from coming to Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fight is underway to decide what to do with a space inside Wesselman Park. Some think it should become pickleball courts while others think it should be left alone.

Two members of the Evansville City Council say some members of the community are worried about Wesselman Park, and the effect 24 new pickleball courts could have on the peace and quiet at the park.

“We kind of brainstormed with our city council attorney and said, ‘yeah, we can do something about this,’” said At-Large City Council Member Jonathan Weaver. “People were expecting us to do something about this, the elected officials should be able to do something about it, so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

They decided to introduce an ordinance that would restrict any development within a large portion of Wesselman Park without the city council’s permission. City officials say they have already seen strong emotions from those for and against the new courts.

“It’s been a very contentious debate back and forth, and I feel like there’s been some misinformation,” said Ward 2 City Council Member Missy Mosby.

The council members say they do understand the appeal of the current intended location for the pickleball courts, since it’s next to tennis courts, and that could make maintenance simpler.

They do have other criticisms of the current plan, including if the intended $1.5 million investment would be enough for the facility the city deserves and wants.

They say they’re not opposed to new pickleball courts, they just want to find the right place for them.

“We want the pickleball fans to know, we’re pro pickleball,” said Weaver. “The question is, and enough questions have been raised, is this the correct location?”

14 News reached out to the city parks department to learn more about the project, and they said they weren’t available for comment.

We asked if they would be available another day and they said they wouldn’t be available to comment on the project.

