Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teen from Georgetown.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies are searching for Emily Barger a 14-year-old girl from Georgetown, Indiana.

Barger is described as five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

She was last seen on Monday around 1a.m. and she is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Emily Barger, contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.

