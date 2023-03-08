Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing drug and and gun charges after a bust at his home Tuesday.

Detectives with the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrant in the 2300 block of North York Street.

They arrested 41-year-old James Vinson on charges of trafficking marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The officers say they also confiscated three loaded handguns.

