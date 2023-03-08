Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. man arrested on drug and gun charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing drug and and gun charges after a bust at his home Tuesday.

Detectives with the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed the search warrant in the 2300 block of North York Street.

They arrested 41-year-old James Vinson on charges of trafficking marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The officers say they also confiscated three loaded handguns.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

