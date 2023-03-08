Clouds, cool temps and more rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Wednesday only allowed high temps to climb into the mid 40s. Clouds will stay with us through Thursday morning when the lows will sink into the middle 30s. South winds will kick the temp into the lower 50s on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will become more widespread on Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain likely early Friday. then cloudy with a high of 46. The weekend will be cool and dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. More rain likely on Sunday with a high of 47. Chilly temps will hang on through the first part of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.