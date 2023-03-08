Breezy, Light Rain

Polar Plunge
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy with spotty light rain...mainly during the morning as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to 40-degrees.

Thursday, cloudy with a 75% chance of late afternoon rain with high temps in the lower 50s. Thursday night, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as low temperatures drop into the mid-40s. However, the severe weather threat will remain well south of the area.

Friday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and chilly as high temps drop into the mid-40s.

