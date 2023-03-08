Another positive bird flu case in the Tri-State closes Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Mesker Park Zoo say a positive case of deadly bird flu was detected in Henderson on Feb 27.

They say Amazonia is now closed to the public for the animals’ safety.

In addition to Amazonia being closed to visitors, all other birds around the Zoo are being kept inside.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife website shows positive cases in Henderson and McLean Counties.

