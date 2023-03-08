Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Another positive bird flu case in the Tri-State closes Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo

ZOOm with Santa with Mesker Park Zoo this weekend
(tcw-wfie)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Mesker Park Zoo say a positive case of deadly bird flu was detected in Henderson on Feb 27.

They say Amazonia is now closed to the public for the animals’ safety.

In addition to Amazonia being closed to visitors, all other birds around the Zoo are being kept inside.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife website shows positive cases in Henderson and McLean Counties.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Freeman
ISP: Suspect in custody after chase in Warrick County
Dubois Co. tornado on Friday (From Evan Wagner)
NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 8 tornadoes confirmed
Girl stuck in over 80 ft. tree for over an hour in Evansville
Girl stuck 80 ft. high in a tree for over an hour in Evansville
Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Owensboro High School.
OPS to install weapons detectors in high schools and middle schools

Latest News

Henderson woman arrested for child abuse
Henderson woman arrested for child abuse
Jesse and Joey McCartney
New information released in Indiana murder that led to arrest in Graham, Ky.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the person who killed Carol Sue...
Suspect named in NKY teen’s 1976 cold case murder, sheriff’s office says
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker
Gov. Holcomb orders flags half staff for Deputy Hacker