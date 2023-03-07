Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wildlife experts rescue manatee hooked in the face and tangled in fishing wire

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.
A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.(Tracy Colson via FWC Fish and Wildlife)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wildlife experts rescued a manatee near Crystal River, Florida, that had fishing line wrapped around its flipper, making it difficult for it to swim.

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper as well, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook.

Experts successfully captured the manatee to remove the lure and take the animal to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park for rehabilitation.

FWC posted video of the entangled manatee showing how difficult it was for the animal to maneuver with one fin.

“It’s important to ensure that we all do our part to prevent entanglements by disposing of trash, monofilament fishing line and other gear in the proper bins,” wildlife experts said.

Entanglements on marine mammals should only be removed by wildlife officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges

Latest News

Jason Hodge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon to raise prices on select plans
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive