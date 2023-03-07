VCSO responding to crash near North High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash near North High School.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that crash happened on Baseline Road, and two vehicles are involved.

According to dispatch, minor injuries have been reported.

The sheriff’s office says drivers should avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.