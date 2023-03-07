Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO responding to crash near North High School

VCSO responding to crash near North High School
VCSO responding to crash near North High School(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash near North High School.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that crash happened on Baseline Road, and two vehicles are involved.

According to dispatch, minor injuries have been reported.

The sheriff’s office says drivers should avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K

Latest News

Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
OPD: E. 18th St., JR Miller Blvd. reopened after serious crash
OPD: E. 18th St., JR Miller Blvd. reopened after serious crash
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Parts of KY 81 closed in Daviess Co.