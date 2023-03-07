Polar Plunge
UE prepares for upcoming summer youth camps
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville are preparing for some busy summer months with several youth camps coming up.

There will be eight different camps on campus and they’ll be for rising sixth graders to rising twelfth graders.

There will be a music, dance, stem, art, and pride camp to name a few.

Special events and youth programs coordinator Rachel Roscoe says it’s important for UE to connect with the community.

”Our goal with these camps is to be offering experiences to youth that are historically underrepresented and from a lower socioeconomic status,” says Roscoe. “So we are trying to make camps that are affordable to everyone while also giving them a fun experience with an academic focus as well.”

Officials say registration is now open and unfortunately the art camp is full, but there is a waiting list.

They also say financial assistance is available.

