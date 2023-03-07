Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The second trial for a man accused of murder in Evansville is underway.

Police say 34-year-old Brandon Artis shot Trey McGillicudy back in August.

In Owensboro, Kentucky’s secretary of state has approved new voting locations for the city.

It comes as the primary for the commonwealth is just over two months away.

New overnight, a tree damaged in Friday’s severe weather has fallen on a home in Evansville.

Many across the Tri-State are continuing to pick up the pieces.

There is a new campaign to help protect people from getting their items stolen in Henderson.

Police say they started “lock it or lose it” after a rise of car thefts in the county.

