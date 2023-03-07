Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

3/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The second trial for a man accused of murder in Evansville is underway.

Police say 34-year-old Brandon Artis shot Trey McGillicudy back in August.

In Owensboro, Kentucky’s secretary of state has approved new voting locations for the city.

It comes as the primary for the commonwealth is just over two months away.

New overnight, a tree damaged in Friday’s severe weather has fallen on a home in Evansville.

Many across the Tri-State are continuing to pick up the pieces.

There is a new campaign to help protect people from getting their items stolen in Henderson.

Police say they started “lock it or lose it” after a rise of car thefts in the county.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

