Tree falls into house on Morton and Blackford Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tree has fallen into a house in Evansville in Morton and Blackford.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to officials on scene, the tree had previously fallen on Friday due to the high winds.

They say that the tree is now falling deeper into the home.

Officials say they will most likely have to cut power and gas to the area to safely remove the tree.

