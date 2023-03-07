Polar Plunge
Tree falls into house on Morton and Blackford Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tree has fallen into a house in Evansville in Morton and Blackford.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to officials on scene, the tree had previously fallen on Friday due to the high winds.

They say that the tree is now falling deeper into the home.

Officials say they will most likely have to cut power and gas to the area to safely remove the tree.

