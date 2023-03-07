Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville

Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second trial for a man charged with murder is now underway.

According to court documents, a mistrial was declared for 34-year-old Brandon Artis back in February because of inappropriate contact with a juror.

Artis is accused of killing Trey McGillicudy back in August of 2022.

[Previous Story: Man facing murder charge in August shooting]

That happened in a home on Ravenswood Drive.

Police say a witness told them McGillicudy sold marijuana to Artis.

Officers say Artis then shot him and stole thousands of dollars in cash.

We’ll update you on the trial when those details become available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
OPD: E. 18th St., JR Miller Blvd. reopened after serious crash
UPDATE: 1 dead in Sunday crash on E. 18th St. and JR Miller Blvd.

Latest News

3/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
3/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
3/7 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville
Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville
Henderson Co. dance team wins National Champions in the Pom Division title
Henderson Co. dance team wins National Champions in the Pom Division title