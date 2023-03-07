Second trial for man accused of murder underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second trial for a man charged with murder is now underway.

According to court documents, a mistrial was declared for 34-year-old Brandon Artis back in February because of inappropriate contact with a juror.

Artis is accused of killing Trey McGillicudy back in August of 2022.

[Previous Story: Man facing murder charge in August shooting]

That happened in a home on Ravenswood Drive.

Police say a witness told them McGillicudy sold marijuana to Artis.

Officers say Artis then shot him and stole thousands of dollars in cash.

We’ll update you on the trial when those details become available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.