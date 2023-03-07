Revisiting Evansville Church Who Lost Roof in Severe Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three days can make a difference.

Looking at Saint Joseph Church in Vanderburgh County, it might be a little confusing, watching Father Gene Schroeder, their Priest, talk about their missing roof but be all smiles.

“You have moments in the history of a parish that are defining moments, and obviously this is going to be one of those defining moments,” explains Schroeder, “but it’s also a time for the next generation of parishioners to kind of step forward and say we’ll take it from here.”

[READ: High winds rip the roof off St. Joseph Catholic Church]

While the roof is gone, Schroeder says the ceiling remains, and they’ve made the adjustments to make the congregation feel like they’re right at home.

“I told people, it’s like, we got a roof, and we got insurance, and we got the means to repair it. So, it’s an inconvenience, and we like our church and we want to keep it that way, and we’ll be able to do that,” says Schroeder.

Not only are they adjusting for mass, Schroeder says they were able to head in and grab some of contents of their sanctuary.

Now, mass is in the gym.

“We moved our altar and some of the other limited altar furnishings. Obviously, we’re not going to take a whole bunch down there because we use it as a church on Sunday, and then they got to come in and use it as a gym,” says Schroeder.

Schroeder even went as far as to open up his own living quarters for the benefit of the church.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” says Schroeder with a smile, “while all this stuff is going on, we’ve got people in there praying.”

While crews mill about the church, getting rid of debris and working on powerlines, Schroeder looks at it all and smiles.

He says he doesn’t have a timeline for a fix, but knowing his people are by his side, they’re doing just fine.

