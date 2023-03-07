Railroad track at Old Madisonville Rd. closed for repairs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a big traffic alert for residents in Henderson Tuesday.

CSX has closed down the railroad crossing at Old Madisonville Road.

Crews say they will be working on the track again on Wednesday.

Next Monday and Tuesday, they will be closing down the Madison Street crossing.

Officials say there will be detours and they suggest you find an alternate route if possible.

