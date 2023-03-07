Polar Plunge
Railroad track at Old Madisonville Rd. closed for repairs

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a big traffic alert for residents in Henderson Tuesday.

CSX has closed down the railroad crossing at Old Madisonville Road.

Crews say they will be working on the track again on Wednesday.

Next Monday and Tuesday, they will be closing down the Madison Street crossing.

Officials say there will be detours and they suggest you find an alternate route if possible.

