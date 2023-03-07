Polar Plunge
OPS to install weapons detectors in high schools and middle schools
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say they have plans to announce they have agreed to purchase several OpenGate weapons detectors.

They will be placed in all of the high schools and middle schools in the district.

Officials say they realize this seems reactionary after Monday’s incident involving a gun.

However, they say they’ve been working to get these devices for months.

Officials say these are similar to the gates you walk through when you go to the Ford Center or an NFL Game.

If something is detected, the person will be pulled to the side to find out what caused the machine to go off.

We’re working to include more information, including a timeline.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

