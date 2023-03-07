Polar Plunge
OPD: Two juveniles facing gun possession charges after officers respond to business check

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested two juveniles after they say they were found to be in possession of guns.

According to a press release, that happened Monday just before midnight.

Officers say they found two juveniles in the 3100 block of Highland Point Drive while conducting business checks.

They say the two were near unattended vehicles and during the investigation, police determined the juveniles did not have permission to be on the property.

According to a release, the juveniles were arrested and officers found two loaded handguns in their possession.

They are facing the following charges:

  • Juvenile one:
    • Criminal trespassing 3rd degree
    • Possession of handgun by minor
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Drug paraphernalia
  • Juvenile two:
    • Criminal trespassing
    • Possession of handgun by minor

