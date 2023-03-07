NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 1 tornado confirmed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teams from the National Weather Service have been in the Tri-State to survey the damage left behind during the storms on Friday.

So far, a team from the Louisville National Weather Service has classified the storm in the area of western Dubois County as an EF-1 tornado.

Click here for more details.

The NWS shared some video of the tornado that was caught on camera.

We’re told a crew from the Paducah National Weather Service is in Vanderburgh County to determine if the damage that includes St. Joe Church was from a tornado or straight line winds.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.