NWS surveys damage from Friday’s storms, 1 tornado confirmed
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teams from the National Weather Service have been in the Tri-State to survey the damage left behind during the storms on Friday.
So far, a team from the Louisville National Weather Service has classified the storm in the area of western Dubois County as an EF-1 tornado.
The NWS shared some video of the tornado that was caught on camera.
We’re told a crew from the Paducah National Weather Service is in Vanderburgh County to determine if the damage that includes St. Joe Church was from a tornado or straight line winds.
We’ll keep you updated.
