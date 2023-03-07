Polar Plunge
No open burning permitted in Daviess Co.

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to Daviess County officials, open burring is not permitted at this time.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court has had several calls come in asking if its okay to burn storm debris such as barns that were destroyed in Friday’s storms.

Officials say that open burning like that is not an option but there is a way to get a permit to do so.

