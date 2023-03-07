ISP: Police searching for felon in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says they are searching for a man who fled from authorities on I-64.

According to officials, a heavy police presence is on the interstate as they search for the man in a wooded area.

They say I-64 remains open, but residents should secure their homes.

We will update this story as it develops.

Warrick: Heavy police presence on I-64 at the 36 mm. Police are actively searching for a black male that fled south into a wooded area. I-64 remains open. Residents in the area should secure their homes. pic.twitter.com/Lbxt1BcP5r — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 7, 2023

