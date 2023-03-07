Polar Plunge
ISP: Police searching for felon in Warrick County

(file)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says they are searching for a man who fled from authorities on I-64.

According to officials, a heavy police presence is on the interstate as they search for the man in a wooded area.

They say I-64 remains open, but residents should secure their homes.

We will update this story as it develops.

