Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana First to receive $15M in READI grants

Indiana First to receive $15M in READI grants
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana First will be receiving $15 million in READI grants on Friday.

Indiana First Region consists of several counties in the southern part of the state that include Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Officials say the group will be spending that $15 million on economic projects and the vice chair says he’s eager to share these plans.

The event will take place at Jasper’s Parklands Pavilion on 15th Street Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
No open burning permitted in Daviess Co.
‘Warrick County Area Planning’ updating comprehensive plans
‘Warrick County Area Planning’ updating comprehensive plan
Warrick County fire officials say they're learning more about the link between the two.
Friday’s heavy rain led to low oxygen in some Warrick County homes
Day 3 of no power for some Hancock Co. residents since Friday storms
Day 3 of no power for some Hancock Co. residents since Friday storms