Indiana First to receive $15M in READI grants

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana First will be receiving $15 million in READI grants on Friday.

Indiana First Region consists of several counties in the southern part of the state that include Perry, Pike and Spencer counties.

Officials say the group will be spending that $15 million on economic projects and the vice chair says he’s eager to share these plans.

The event will take place at Jasper’s Parklands Pavilion on 15th Street Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

