Hoops Live Week 9 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 9.

Cole McKee, Gibson Southern: McKee scored a team-high 24 points in the Titans’ 3A sectional championship victory over Mater Dei. It was the Titans’ first sectional title since the 2001-2002 season.

Will Kirkland, Reitz: Kirkland had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds for Reitz in their 4A sectional championship win. He led the Panthers to a 64-53 win over Jasper in their first season under head coach Austin Brooks.

Jenna Krampe, Owensboro Catholic: Krampe, had a standout game for Owensboro Catholic in the Aces’ 3rd region championship victory. She scored a team-high 15 points in a 46-37 win over Owensboro. The Aces advance on to the sweet sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena on Wednesday

Jarie Thomas, Henderson County: Thomas recorded 14 points and 10 boards in the Colonels 2nd region championship win over Crittenden County. Their sweet sixteen game will be on Thursday at Rupp Arena against Simon Kenton.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store. (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.