Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Week 9 Player of the Week Nominees

Hoops Live Week 9 Player of the Week Nominees
By Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 9.

Cole McKee, Gibson Southern: McKee scored a team-high 24 points in the Titans’ 3A sectional championship victory over Mater Dei. It was the Titans’ first sectional title since the 2001-2002 season.

Will Kirkland, Reitz: Kirkland had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds for Reitz in their 4A sectional championship win. He led the Panthers to a 64-53 win over Jasper in their first season under head coach Austin Brooks.

Jenna Krampe, Owensboro Catholic: Krampe, had a standout game for Owensboro Catholic in the Aces’ 3rd region championship victory. She scored a team-high 15 points in a 46-37 win over Owensboro. The Aces advance on to the sweet sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena on Wednesday

Jarie Thomas, Henderson County: Thomas recorded 14 points and 10 boards in the Colonels 2nd region championship win over Crittenden County. Their sweet sixteen game will be on Thursday at Rupp Arena against Simon Kenton.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Tyler Cashen
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges inside Circle K
EPD: Driver arrested after driving truck into a flower bed while intoxicated
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation

Latest News

Hoops Live Week 9 Player of the Week Nominees
Hoops Live Week 9 Player of the Week Nominees
KHSAA 3rd Region Girls Basketball Championship Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro
KHSAA 3rd Region Girls Basketball Championship Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro
Crittenden County (25-5) vs. Henderson County (25-4) girls basketball highlights.
KHSAA 2nd Region Girls Basketball Championship Highlights: Crittenden Co. vs. Henderson Co.
KHSAA 2nd Region Girls Basketball Championship Highlights: Crittenden Co. vs. Henderson Co.
KHSAA 2nd Region Girls Basketball Championship Highlights: Crittenden Co. vs. Henderson Co.