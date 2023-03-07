Polar Plunge
Henderson County girls basketball advances to state for the fifth-straight season

By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team is heading to state for the fifth-straight season.

”We have the same mindset every year,” Henderson County senior, Graci Risley said. “We have Rupp Arena written on our board and that’s our goal every year. We work hard all season to get where we’re at now.”

The Colonels defeated Crittenden County 71-53 win in Sunday’s 2nd region championship game. Heading into the Sweet 16 Tournament, the Lady Colonels have won 12 straight contests, finished undefeated in their region, and have only four losses on their record.

As for their performance in the 2nd region tournament, the Lady Colonels won each contest by an average margin of 21 points. The overall consensus: the Colonels can shoot, and they’re experienced.

”Being a senior this year I knew I had a leadership role that I had to fill and us four seniors worked together,” Henderson County senior, Jarie Thomas said. “We still have a big goal to bring home the state championship.”

“Takes good players and I’ve been fortunate to have good players throughout my career,” Henderson County girls basketball coach, Jeff Haile said. “The big thing is they’re willing to work. I’m the type of person - when you come to the gym, you’re going to work hard at it, we’re going to be structured, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to do things the right way, just like my mentor coach Phil Gibson. This tournament was for him.”

The Lady Colonels will take on Simon Kenton in the Sweet 16 Tournament at Rupp Arena on Thursday.

