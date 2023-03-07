Henderson Co. dance team wins National Champions in the Pom Division title
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Dance Team returned home after earning the title of National Champions in the Pom Division.
The tournament was held in Orlando, Florida.
This is the fourth National Champion title earned by Henderson County Dance Team.
The team was greeted by friends and family at Henderson County High School tonight to celebrate their big win.
