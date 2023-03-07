Friday’s heavy rain led to low oxygen in some Warrick County homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Warrick County say they’re working to learn more about the link between Friday’s heavy rain and reports of people struggling to breathe in their homes.

During Friday’s heavy rain, officials with the Boonville Fire Department say there were around four reports in Warrick County of people who say they were not feeling well and struggling to breathe in their homes.

They say they first suspected it was due to carbon monoxide, but the homeowners said before they started not feeling well, they struggled to light furnaces and stoves. This prompted fire crews to test the air for something else.

“As soon as you walk through the door with a for-gas meter the alarm goes off for low-oxygen,” said Boonville Fire Department Chief Steven Byers.

The results showed not only low oxygen, but also high levels of carbon dioxide.

They say the homeowners immediately started to feel better once they were out of their homes.

They say this is an uncommon problem, and their last instance of it was in 2016.

“Every once in a while you get those calls that something’s different and you don’t really know what it is, and that’s where we have to put our brain to work and start digging into it to figure out what it is,” said Byers.

Fire officials say they’ve reached out to the state, the county, the DNR and the CDC to learn more.

They say this can happen with homes which stand on previously-mined ground. They say acid rain can react with limestone in the ground to release C-O-2. They say naturally decaying materials can produce it as well, and the heavy rain can push the gas out of the ground.

“It’s been a busy couple of days trying to get this stuff together because like I said it’s not something that we deal with on a regular basis,” said Byers.

Fire officials say some homeowners have found success installing oxygen-monitoring systems, or systems which cycle fresh air under the home.

They say within minutes of being in a low-oxygen environment, people can start to feel drowsiness, headache, difficulty breathing, nausea, or confusion. If you feel that way, they say there’s one thing to do first:

“Evacuate the home,” said Byers. “If you feel better when you get outside then there’s a good potential something’s going on.”

