Day 3 of no power for some Hancock Co. residents since Friday storms

Hancock Co., Ky. (WFIE) - According to Kenergy, Friday’s strong winds left many across Kentucky without power.

Kenergy’s Communications and P.R. Specialist, Leslie Barr, says the energy company hit a high of 30,000 members without power due to the weather.

Kevin Lamar lives in Hancock County and says he’s one of the Kenergy members that’s been without power since 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

“I’ve had trees down on my fences and I’ve got cattle and some of the fences are electric fences,” said Lamar. “So I don’t have any power on them so just trying to keep track of everything and make sure everything’s safe and good.”

Lamar says Kenergy crews came by his property to survey the wind related damages in the area. He and his neighbor Derrick Napier say they’ve relied heavily on generators while they wait for their power to return.

“Got a generator keeping my deep freezers, my meat cold,” said Napier. “Ya know that’s about it sitting in the dark.”

Barr says although they expected Friday winds, they couldn’t anticipate how strong be or how long they would last.

“Kenergy crews as well as 80 contractors have been working with us and they have worked over 350 different outage locations,” said Barr.

Per the Kenergy Outage map, there are still many members in Hancock County without power. Barr says they are working night and day and throughout the weekend to ensure people get their power back.

