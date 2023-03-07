Polar Plunge
Cloudy and cool midweek

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures stayed near the normal range on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s under partly sunny skies.   Lows will drop to near freezing on Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon and highs near 50.   A few scattered showers possible Wednesday night with a low of 32.  Cloudy with scattered showers on Thursday and a high of 50.  Widespread rain will move in Thursday night through Friday with highs in the upper 40s.  Cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.   More rain possible on Sunday and Monday.

