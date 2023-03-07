Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps will drop into the mid-50s after surging to a record high 77-degrees on the Monday. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and chilly as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60% chance of afternoon rain with seasonable high temps in the mid-50s.

