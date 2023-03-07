Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Colder

3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps will drop into the mid-50s after surging to a record high 77-degrees on the Monday. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy and chilly as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60% chance of afternoon rain with seasonable high temps in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
Motorcycle crash in Boonville
Crews called to crash involving motorcycle in Warrick Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Evansville man sentenced in federal meth trafficking investigation
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
Dispatch: Missing persons case underway after car found under Twin Bridges
OPD: E. 18th St., JR Miller Blvd. reopened after serious crash
UPDATE: 1 dead in Sunday crash on E. 18th St. and JR Miller Blvd.

Latest News

Chilly temps return soon
Chilly temps return soon
3/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Chilly temps return soon
3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.