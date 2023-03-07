Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville

Jason Hodge
Jason Hodge(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they arrested a man while responding to a run for disorderly conduct early Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a caller told dispatch that his neighbor was banging on their car, front door and threatening to burn their house down.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the victims told them 47-year-old Jason Hodge has been causing them issues over the past few days.

The affidavit shows the victims told police that Hodge had also threatened to shoot them and burn down their house the day before.

Police say when they found Hodge in his backyard with the gate closed. When they asked Hodge to come and speak with them, he refused.

Officials say police then attempted to open the gate, but Hodge closed it on them. At that time, officers attempted to detain Hodge.

According to an affidavit, Hodge pulled away from police, and then forcibly kicked one of them once they were on the ground.

Police say once they were able to arrest Hodge, one officer noticed the magazine from his gun had been removed, as well as his molle utility pouch.

Hodge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

  • Disarm a law enforcement officer
  • Battery against public safety official
  • Intimidation
  • Resisting law enforcement
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

