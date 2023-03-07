Affidavit: Man arrested after disarming, injuring officers during incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they arrested a man while responding to a run for disorderly conduct early Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a caller told dispatch that his neighbor was banging on their car, front door and threatening to burn their house down.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the victims told them 47-year-old Jason Hodge has been causing them issues over the past few days.

The affidavit shows the victims told police that Hodge had also threatened to shoot them and burn down their house the day before.

Police say when they found Hodge in his backyard with the gate closed. When they asked Hodge to come and speak with them, he refused.

Officials say police then attempted to open the gate, but Hodge closed it on them. At that time, officers attempted to detain Hodge.

According to an affidavit, Hodge pulled away from police, and then forcibly kicked one of them once they were on the ground.

Police say once they were able to arrest Hodge, one officer noticed the magazine from his gun had been removed, as well as his molle utility pouch.

Hodge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Disarm a law enforcement officer

Battery against public safety official

Intimidation

Resisting law enforcement

47-year-old Jason Hodge (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

