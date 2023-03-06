USI Softball swept in Day 2 of The Spring Games

MADEIRA BEACH, FL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball (4-8) wrapped up the second day of action from The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida with a pair of setbacks, falling 9-0 against Central Michigan University and 4-1 against Bethune-Cookman University.

USI had a less than ideal start to the day against Central Michigan, as the Chippewas took advantage of early baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. Central Michigan grabbed a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI double off USI sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana), who was coming off a shutout performance on Saturday. Newman bounced back with a 1-2-3 second inning.

Offensively, USI recorded a base hit for the third straight inning in the third frame, but like the first two innings, Southern Indiana could not get momentum to build. In the bottom of the third, Central Michigan scored two more runs to take a 4-0 lead.

Central Michigan tallied five more runs in the fourth inning for a 9-0 advantage before closing out the game in the top of the fifth.

Newman suffered the loss after going three innings and allowing four runs, changing her season record to 3-4. CMU’s sophomore pitcher Madelyn Wallace received the win after four innings pitched, moving to 2-1 on the season.

Sophomore pitcher Hailey Gotshall (Lucerne, Indiana) made the start in the circle for USI in the second game of the day against Bethune-Cookman. Gotshall pitched a solid first three innings, working around a couple of walks in the early innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bethune-Cookman broke through and got on the scoreboard first. Off five hits in the inning, Bethune-Cookman scored three runs in the frame to take a 3-0 lead. Another run crossed home plate for Bethune-Cookman in the top of the fifth.

Meanwhile, the USI offense was looking to break through and get into the hit column against Bethune-Cookman’s graduate pitcher Victoria Guzman, who set down the first 12 Screaming Eagles. Senior infielder Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) cracked the hit column for USI in the bottom of the fifth inning. Martinez had a two-hit game for USI.

Southern Indiana made a strong push against Guzman in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, USI had three straight hits, including an RBI double by senior first baseman Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) that brought USI within three, 4-1.

Guzman was able to get out of the inning with just the one run allowed and finish out the game. Guzman picked up her first win of the season after the complete game. For USI, Gotshall went to 1-1 on the season after three innings pitched and three runs allowed. Freshman pitcher Kylie Eads (Indianapolis, Indiana), who entered the game for Gotshall in the fourth inning, struck out three and allowed one run in four innings of relief.

The Screaming Eagles will have a break from game action Monday before resuming play at The Spring Games Tuesday. USI will face Central Michigan again at 10 a.m. Tuesday before taking on Creighton University at 12:30 p.m.

All games at The Spring Games can be seen with a subscription to FloSoftball. Plus, 95.7 FM The Spin will have radio coverage from Madeira Beach, Florida. John Morris, 95.7 The Spin General Manager, will be on the call. Coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

