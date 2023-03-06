USI set to break ground on new campus mountain bike trails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is set to break ground on new campus mountain bike trails Monday morning.

They say that’s set to happen at 10 a.m.

Officials say they will be the first of their kind on campus. They will also give new fundraising Information to raise money for a state grant that would enable a second phase of trails.

